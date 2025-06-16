Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows get married - again!

article

The Brief Jalen Hurts and Bryonna "Bry" Burrow got married for a second time this weekend. The 3-day festivities took place in Napa Valley, California. Hurts revealed he and Burrows tied the knot back in April.



The wedding bells are still ringing for a Philadelphia sports star and his beautiful bride!

What we know:

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna "Bry" Burrow got married for a second time this weekend in Napa Valley, California, according to Page Six.

The couple reportedly rented out the Four Seasons Hotel for a weekend of festivities, including a dinner, barn party, wedding ceremony and reception.

Photos posted by Page Six show the Eagles star in a white tuxedo, while Bry stunned in a white strapless dress.

The backstory:

This weekend's California ceremony comes nearly two months after Hurts revealed to Men's Health that he and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot earlier this spring.

"You can call her my wife," he nonchalantly told the outlet after getting engaged in 2023.

The newlyweds have been together since they met at the University of Alabama in 2016.