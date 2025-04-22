Jalen Hurts announces marriage to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows

article

The Brief Jalen Hurts told Men's Health that he and his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows are now married. Hurts, 26, and Burrows started dating in 2016 while at the University of Alabama and became engaged in 2023. The Eagles quarterback has kept details about the wedding, including the date and place, under wraps.



Jalen Hurts is officially off the market!

The Eagles quarterback told Men's Health that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, tied the knot earlier this spring.

The 26-year-old is being featured on the cover of the latest edition of Men's Health, and made the big reveal during his featured athlete interview.

What we know:

After months of speculation, Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts married his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows.

The 26-year-old revealed the nuptials during an interview with Men's Health.

"You can call her my wife," he nonchalantly told the outlet.

The couple have been together since they met while attending the University of Alabama in 2016.

Hurts and Burrows were engaged in 2023 and rumors about their impending marriage have swirled ever since.