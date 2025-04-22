Jalen Hurts announces marriage to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is officially off the market!
The Eagles quarterback told Men's Health that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, tied the knot earlier this spring.
The 26-year-old is being featured on the cover of the latest edition of Men's Health, and made the big reveal during his featured athlete interview.
What we know:
After months of speculation, Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts married his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows.
The 26-year-old revealed the nuptials during an interview with Men's Health.
"You can call her my wife," he nonchalantly told the outlet.
The couple have been together since they met while attending the University of Alabama in 2016.
Hurts and Burrows were engaged in 2023 and rumors about their impending marriage have swirled ever since.