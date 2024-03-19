Expand / Collapse search

Jalen Hurts pays for funeral of high school football player killed at house party: report

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia legend Jalen Hurts is stepping up to show some heartwarming support to his hometown of Houston.

The star quarterback paid the funeral expenses for a senior football player from his rival high school, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Jarvon Coles' life was cut short when a shooting erupted outside a house party earlier this month in a Houston suburb.

The 18-year-old attended North Shore High School, a rival of Hurts’ alma mater, Channelview High.

Hurts reportedly offered to pay for the promising teen's funeral after reading about the tragedy.

"Heartwarming end to a gut-wrenching story," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said.


 