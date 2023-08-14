James Harden takes shot at 76ers President of Basketball Ops in new video: 'Daryl Morey is a liar'

article

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to have found themselves in the middle of more offseason drama Monday as video of James Harden harshly criticizing the team’s president surfaced on social media.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a park of an organization that he’s a part of," Harden can be heard saying during an appearance in China. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

Harden’s comments come after an offseason full of speculation about his future with the team after he asked the team, and 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, to trade him.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers had ended trade talks involving Harden and that the team had periodically discussed trades with the Clippers – Harden’s preferred destination.

Earlier in the offseason, Harden picked up his $35.6 million contact option for the upcoming season with the 76ers. It was originally reported that Harden had picked up that option in order to allow the team to begin exploring trades.

The 33-year-old Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team.

With Monday morning’s comments, Harden appears poised to force his way off of another team, after having already done so with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

Harden led the NBA in assists last season with 10.7 per game but it was his wildly fluctuating offense that frustrated Sixers fans and helped doom them in the Eastern Conference second-round loss to Boston.

Harden, acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons, scored 45 points in Game 1 and 42 in Game 4 victories against the Celtics. Harden, who turns 34 in August, and was 0 for 6 on 3s in Game 2 and Game 6 losses. He scored only nine points in Game 7, and he went scoreless in the second half.

Offseason reports indicated that Morey needed to get a big return in any Harden deal in order to keep the 76ers – and Joel Embiid – in win-now mode.

Harden declined his $47.4 million player option with the 76ers for last season and instead agreed to a two-year deal that will paid him $32 million in 2022-23. It included a player option for this coming season. He opted out of an old deal ahead of last season to stay with the 76ers and made about $14.5 million less last season than he could have earned under his previous contract.