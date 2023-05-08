Jamie Foxx reportedly 'not in a life-threatening situation’ after mystery ‘medical complication’

article

Jamie Foxx has reportedly progressed to stable condition after suffering a " medical complication " last month.

"Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now," a source within the actor's circle told People magazine.

"[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be OK before allowing him to" discharge from the hospital, the source said. The hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be," they added, acknowledging he stills need to receive medical treatment.

It has been recommended that Foxx, 55, "keep his stress level down," when he is cleared to leave the hospital.

"He has a lot of projects going on," the source explained. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

Representatives for Foxx did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Foxx's family announced the actor had "experienced a medical complication," on April 11, in a statement posted to Instagram the following day.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Foxx's daughter Corinne wrote, in the since deleted post.

At the time, Foxx was filming in Atlanta for his film " Back in Action ," alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. People confirmed that the incident did not occur on the set of the movie.

A separate source affiliated with the film told People that "everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best."

On Wednesday, Foxx spoke out for the first time since the incident.

In a brief post to Instagram, the "Beat Shazam" host wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," along with emojis of a fox, red heart and prayer hands.

Prior to breaking his silence, Foxx's friend and fellow entertainer Kevin Hart confirmed that he was on the road to recovery.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation," Hart shared on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt. So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situation he's in and get back home."

