Jason Kelce congratulates Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift on engagement: 'The proposal heard 'round the world'

The Brief Jason Kelce congratulated his brother and co-host Travis Kelce on his engagement to Taylor Swift. Swift joined the Kelce brothers on the previous episode of the hit podcast, where she announced her new album. Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday in a shared Instagram post.



Eagles legend Jason Kelce began the latest episode of the New Heights podcast by congratulating his brother and co-host Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement.

What we know:

Travis Kelce was absent from the latest New Heights episode, which Jason said was recorded a day before news of his engagement to Taylor Swift was announced.

"We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis's one day off, so he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged," Jason said.

News of the engagement came at a busy time for both Kelce and Swift. Travis is starting his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift just announced her upcoming album Life of a Showgirl.

"The proposal heard ‘round the world!’ Jason exclaimed.

The backstory:

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce, when he invited the "Anti-Hero" singer to watch him in an NFL matchup with the Bears. Their relationship only seemed to blossom into the playoffs with Swift celebrating on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs had beaten the Ravens in Baltimore for the AFC championship.

Then came the Super Bowl and Swift's much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo to the kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas.

She made it with plenty of time to spare, of course. And Swift became the focus of attention in her own right, winning what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest, partying with celebrity suite mates such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, and standing next to Kelce's mother, Donna, while he held aloft the Lombardi Trophy following the 25-22 win over the 49ers.

The couple eventually locked lips again on the field at Allegiant Stadium that night.

But, Swift previously admitted in a Time interview that they actually began dating long before she first appeared in the stands.

Featured article

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

They've since publicly shared their adoration for each other online and on dates around the world. Travis traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final Eras Tour concerts of 2023. On Nov. 12, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship with Travis.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

In 2024, Kelce joined Swift's two backup dancers on her Eras Tour as Swift did a quick costume change. Kelce helped carry Swift from one side of the stage to a couch where she changed outfits, and he playfully helped her fix her makeup.

In June, the couple made their red carpet debut at Kelce's Tight End University — a three-day camp in Nashville. Later that same evening, Swift gave a surprise performance of her 2014 hit song "Shake It Off" at the Tight Ends & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl.