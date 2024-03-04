Philadelphia Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce's retirement announcement

article

The Flyers may have been on the ice, but with all the green number 62 jerseys going into the Wells Fargo Center Monday night, it was clear the minds of many Philly sports fans were on Jason Kelce.



"I knew it was coming. I didn’t want it to be real and it was emotional. I did shed a tear" said Johnny Fogarty of Harrisburg.



"I was happy for him. Sad for Philadelphia. Very sad for Philadelphia" added Mary Haraschak who was wearing a Kelly green Kelce jersey while walking into the Flyers game.

The tears were certainly flowing for the man who snapped his last ball after 13 years for the only team he’s ever played.

"They will love you in this city if you love it. The way you love your brother. You will be loved by going above and beyond to show you care. Because they care" said Jason Kelce in his 30-year-filled 30 minute retirement speech at the NovaCare complex Eagles training facility in South Philadelphia.





As word spread on the retirement die hard fans Steve Profit came down to Complex with a keg of Miller Lite for Kelce as he left. Although he got a wave, the 7 time Pro Bowler drove off in his white pick up truck.



"The past couple years he’s been saying announcing he’s coming back with a keg chug off. So I figured end of his career let’s bring a keg down here" said Helms of South Jersey.



"It was a rough listen. It’s because you can tell how emotional he is and how much the city means to him and how much he means to us and it sounds weird but it feels like a light is going out on Philadelphia football" said Steve Profitt of Havertown. "I cried my eyes the entire time", he added.



Whether it was his legendary Super Bowl speech, his support for other Philly teams to his fundraisers in Sea Isle fans have come to love this blue-collar, Philly-loving, beer chugging, everyone's guy.

Eagles announcer Merril Reese said few players connected like Kelce.

He understands. He get it.Jason Kelce understands that the fans react the way they do because they love this team so much and they have helped push him to the greatness he achieved" Reese said.

A billboard outside Lincoln Financial Field there is a tribute to Kelce that simply says "Thank You".