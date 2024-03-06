Jason Kelce reveals some future plans, one big regret after retiring from NFL

article

March 4 will now live on in Philadelphia history as the day Jason Kelce retired from professional football.

Fans, family and fellow teammates were left heartbroken as the Philadelphia legend announced the end to his 13-year career with the Eagles.

Although Kelce didn't speak about post-retirement plans during his tear-jerking speech, he did reveal some new details during a new episode of his New Heights podcast on Wednesday.

So, what's first on the list for the iconic football star? Shedding some weight!

'I'm gonna slim down,' Jason said. 'My goal is 250. Last week, I got down to 285 because I knew I was doing this, and then I had cake for three days in a row.'

Related article

However, you won't catch Kelce doing any extreme diets, or taking the vegan or keto approach.

"My man Joe Thomas lost a bunch of weight, and he's all keto. And I'm like, 'Dude more power to you,' but f**k no, I'm not doing that," Kelce said. "He looks fantastic, but it's not worth, to me, doing that.

Besides his new fitness goals, Kelce says he wants to master more skills around the house.

'I'm looking forward to doing something that's not football,' he said. 'I've been so committed to the sport for so long, it's embarrassing when your wife knows how to do more housework."

Related article

While talking to his brother Travis, Kelce did reveal that he has one big regret following his retirement.

"The one thing that I'm disappointed about retiring right now is that I'm retiring when the Eagles had potentially the biggest collapse in the history of the organization," Jason said. "Not potentially, probably the most."

However, he believes his Eagles are set for a major comeback this upcoming season.

"The reason I say that I'm upset about it is I really, truly think the Eagles are gonna ball-out next year."

The now former Eagles star promised he would be part of the bounce back in some way.

"That is one thing I'm really upset about - the timing of it. It is what it is, I'll have to enjoy it in a different way."



