Jason Kelce says he's been asked by fans to rethink retirement after Eagles exciting offseason moves

Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce isn't letting Philadelphia's exciting offseason draw him out of retirement, despite being bombarded with pleas from fans.

"Social media has been nonstop saying ‘Jason, you sure you want to retire?’ and I'm like ‘Yea I’m pretty positive'," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement earlier this month during an emotional press conference where he tearfully reflected on his 13-year career in Philadelphia.

Nearly a week later, the Eagles reportedly added former Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and dynamic edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Jets.

"I'm a little upset that Howie (Roseman) waited until I retired to make a move like this, but, you know, it's fine," Kelce joked on the podcast with his brother Travis.

"I knew when I retired that I was going to miss just an outstanding season for the Philadelphia Eagles," Kelce said. "I want to be a part of it so bad, I wish I could."

Featured article

Kelce, an Ohio native who now calls Delaware County home, said he's excited to watch and revel in the Eagles' success during the upcoming season.

"I'm still a Philadelphian, I still get to watch it and celebrate it just like everybody else, so I'm excited for that," Kelce added.