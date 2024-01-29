Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kelce shares emotional hug with Travis to celebrate Super Bowl spot: 'Finish this motherf-----!'

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to brotherly bonds, it may be hard to find one stronger than the Kelce brothers.

The dynamic duo were caught in another emotional moment after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship Sunday, claiming a Super Bowl spot for the second year in a row.

Jason, decked out in a "Big Yeti" T-shirt, red and white Hawaiin shirt and Chiefs beanie, immediately found his brother Travis to celebrate the victory.

Video posted by the Chiefs shows Travis asking Jason, "Keep your shirt on this time?"

"I did ... for right now. We’ll see how it goes," Jason replied.

If you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles star's latest celebration involved him going shirtless and jumping out of a suite.

Then the brothers hugged it out on-field as Jason choked up in an epic Kelce hype-up speech.

"I know it wasn't easy. I know it was a hard year. Finish it. Finish this motherf-----!"

Travis emotionally replied, "F--- yeah, dog. Goddamn, I love you. I love you, big dog."

They may not meet on the field for this year's Super Bowl, but there are bound to be plenty more Kelce moments during the big game!