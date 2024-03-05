Jason Kelce teams up with Ohio-based clothing brand for limited-time t-shirt

article

Jason Kelce and an Ohio-based t-shirt company have come together to "pay homage" to Kelce's hall of fame worthy career in Philadelphia.

Homage, in collaboration with Kelce's clothing line Underdog, is selling a limited-time t-shirt that features a photo of Kelce wearing a Kelly Green Eagles' jersey walking off the field at The Linc with his fist held high and the words "Pay Homage" underneath.

"In honor of @Jason.Kelce’s retirement, we teamed up with @underdog_phl to create this tribute to one of the hungriest dogs to ever play the game," the brand wrote on Instagram.

The t-shirt is being sold for $40, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kelce's (Be)Philly Foundation, "a non-profit foundation fighting for a brighter future for the next generation of Philadelphians."

This isn't the first time Homage has drawn on Kelce, an Ohio native, for inspiration. The company sells a few different shirts that depict both Jason, his brother Travis, and their podcast New Heights.