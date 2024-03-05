Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kelce teams up with Ohio-based clothing brand for limited-time t-shirt

Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Homage, in collaboration with Kelce's clothing line Underdog, is selling a limited-time t-shirt. (Credit: Homage.com)

PHILADELPHIA - Jason Kelce and an Ohio-based t-shirt company have come together to "pay homage" to Kelce's hall of fame worthy career in Philadelphia. 

Homage, in collaboration with Kelce's clothing line Underdog, is selling a limited-time t-shirt that features a photo of Kelce wearing a Kelly Green Eagles' jersey walking off the field at The Linc with his fist held high and the words "Pay Homage" underneath.

Featured

Key moments from Jason Kelce's emotional retirement speech
article

Key moments from Jason Kelce's emotional retirement speech

Jason Kelce retired from football Monday, bringing his 13 year career in Philadelphia to a close. Here are some highlights from his emotional retirement speech.

"In honor of @Jason.Kelce’s retirement, we teamed up with @underdog_phl to create this tribute to one of the hungriest dogs to ever play the game," the brand wrote on Instagram. 

The t-shirt is being sold for $40, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kelce's (Be)Philly Foundation, "a non-profit foundation fighting for a brighter future for the next generation of Philadelphians."

What will Philly fans miss most about Jason Kelce?

An end of an era in Philadelphia as Eagles legend Jason Kelce ends his iconic 13-year career, but what will fans miss most?

This isn't the first time Homage has drawn on Kelce, an Ohio native, for inspiration. The company sells a few different shirts that depict both Jason, his brother Travis, and their podcast New Heights. 