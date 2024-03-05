Pro Football Hall of Fame hints at possible Jason Kelce induction for 2029

article

Well, that was fast! It appears a trip to Canton, Ohio, may be part of Jason Kelce's future plans.

Mere minutes after the Philadelphia Eagles star announced his retirement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted an eye-popping tweet.

"Now that Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce has announced his retirement, the year 2029 is worth noting."

So, is the writing on the wall? Will Kelce become a hall of farmer in 2029 - the year he becomes eligible?

The NFL star has certainly amassed some impressive accolades!

During his 13-year career, Kelce received seven Pro Bowl nods and earned six First Team All Pro selections.

He also set the Philadelphia Eagles franchise record for consecutive regular season starts.

If the Eagles legend gets in on the first ballot, he will be the first center to do so in 37 years!