Jeep sought in Atlantic County hit-and-run crash that killed teen: police

Authorities in Atlantic County shared photos Wednesday of a vehicle being sought in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

The Absecon Police Department is searching for a white Jeep Compass in the deadly crash that happened around 7 p.m. on the west side of Route 30.

Investigators believe the Jeep has a New Jersey license plate of L92PLY and has heavy front end damage.

"Investigators are working diligently to locate the vehicle involved," a release from the department said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact police immediately.