Jeff Brown launches candidacy for Philadelphia mayor

The founder of Brown’s Super Stores, Inc. has officially joined the race for Mayor of Philadelphia.

Jeff Brown, the former CEO and Chairman of the twelve-store supermarket chain which include several ShopRites, announced his candidacy for Mayor in front of a standing only room in West Philadelphia.

The 58-year-old has 35 years of experience in the grocery business, but this will be his first time running for a seat in an elected office.

"I won’t have a problem. I mean I’ve run big things. I know about budgeting, I know about priorities, I know about managing. These are the important things in leading. They are the important things. The other stuff is technical stuff. We’ll hire people for that," Brown said.

"I’ve served the people of the city for a very long time and things are bad. I don’t see any changes coming, so I’m just at a point in my life where I’ve just had enough. Having in your heart what’s right for the people of Philadelphia, that’s what we need."

Brown said his priorities include picking up trash, re-imagining public safety and dismantling structural poverty.

He also shared his track record of community service these last 35 years as a local grocer, which include giving jobs to people who were formerly incarcerated and opening grocery stores in locations previously known as food deserts.

When asked about a potential conflict of interest, Brown disclosed he currently holds a five percent share of the grocery business and plans to give it away to family members when the time is right.

He also said he would give up his other positions, and only focus on the job of Mayor if he is elected.

Brown is now the sixth person to announce an official run for the Democratic Mayoral ticket.

Voters will also see former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former Philadelphia Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Cherelle Parker on the primary ballot.