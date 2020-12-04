COVID-19 testing site opens at PHL for passengers

Jefferson Health, Ambulnz and Philadelphia International Airport announced a partnership to launch a COVID-19 testing program.

Starting Friday, Dec. 4, the program will operate from the PHL Terminal E Departures building.

Taking the test is not a requirement to board a plane; however, a negative test result may be required by the state our country you’re traveling to.

“Jefferson Health and Ambulnz are ideal partners for this program, because they possess an incredible combination of world-class expertise with a focus on equity in healthcare access,” said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. “This testing service will enable Philadelphia to safely reconnect passengers to new destinations, supporting the recovery of the entire region.”

Christopher Tomlinson with Jefferson Health says they offer several different options for testing, including an option for those short on time.

“We have a couple different testing options. We have a rapid antigen test which will give you a result pretty fast. We’ll text actually a notification to your phone to login a portal and pull the result pretty quickly,” he said.

A second type of test is also available but requires planning.

It’s $70 for the rapid antigen test and $130 for the PCR test.

The airport recommends scheduling the test ahead of your flight. If you wish to schedule a test, please click here.

