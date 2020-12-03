Montgomery County hospitals near capacity as coronavirus hospitalizations rise

A rise in serious COVID-19 infections has put many Montgomery County hospitals near capacity as health officials brace for more hospitalizations from the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I want to emphasize that most hospitals in Montgomery County are at or near capacity," Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

Among more than 10 hospitals in the county, Arkoosh says two are already at capacity. Many have begun canceling elective surgery and most have needed to divert patients from their emergency rooms, according to Arkoosh.

On Wednesday, the county announced nearly 400 new infections among residents. Montgomery county's latest data shows that 362 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Just a month ago, only 82 hospital beds in the county were occupied by coronavirus patients.

Likewise, the number of people in need of a ventilator has steadily increased since November. The county's data shows record-high 43 people are currently on a ventilator.

"We are very concerned about what's going to happen in a week, 10 days, two weeks from now," Arkoosh said. "Secretary Levine has very consistently shared modeling that has suggested that it is possible that all intensive care unit beds in Pennsylvania could be filled by the middle of December."

Pennsylvania, like many states in the country, has experienced new cases rise by the thousands each day. The health department says nearly 700 adult ICU beds are filled across the state and 1,555 of Pennsylvania's cache of 5,200 ventilators are in use.

Meanwhile, Arksoosh says she is "cautiously hopeful" that Montgomery County can continue to see cases plateau so hospitals can maintain manageable numbers, but she urged the community to continue taking actions to reduce the spread of the virus.

