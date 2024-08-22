Jenkintown residents frustrated due to illegal parking crackdown

Many residents in Jenkintown are not happy about new parking enforcement that could lead to fines.

The borough is holding residents accountable for parking illegally. Many of them say they've been able to do so for the last few years and wonder why the crackdown is starting now.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira spoke to the police chief to get answers.

"There’s a story to tell regarding this," said Tom Scott, Chief of Police for Jenkintown Borough.

The borough, which was once known in recent years for some pretty lax parking enforcement, is now tightening up and giving out fines.

"We had a parking enforcement person who was working for the borough for about 17 years. She retired in the beginning of March," said Scott. "She was only working from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day. Our actual time enforcement for parking is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. So, there was a huge gap where we weren’t doing enforcement."

With Jenkintown already at a disadvantage when it comes to parking spaces, residents and visitors got used to doing things like parking too close to the curb, even parking against the flow of traffic. All of which, is illegal.

"We came up with a plan to hire two part-time officers, adding the amount of hours we’d be able to enforce, encompassing the 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. timeframe," Scott continued. "When you’re training a new person to do their job, they’re excited and willing to do the job."

That’s where many residents since June have expressed their outrage in, being held accountable.

"Some of the ordinances or the violations they’ve been citing are directly related to public safety, and it’s caused an emotional response," Scott noted. "We’re trying to be discretionary and have respect and dignity for the residents, but there’s a time and place for enforcement."

MORE HEADLINES:

Don Pearce feels the frustration himself.

"I do think it would be fair if the town put a notice that they would have more stringent requirements than they have before," said Pearce, who worked in Jenkintown. "The regulations probably relaxed during the COVID period and it gave people a false sense of security."

Renee Miester agrees.

"Unfortunately, you’re limited with parking to begin with," said Miester, who frequents Jenkintown. "So many restaurants and businesses have been hurt by COVID, Amazon, and online shopping that I think anything to draw people into the borough is really important."

The chief, however, assures the public that this isn’t about a money grab.

"Our goal is to change behaviors, and that’s what we do as police officers and parking enforcement," Scott claimed. "The law is the law, whether we agree with it or not."

Now, the chief says the current parking ordinances are antiquated, and there is a plan in motion to meet as a borough next month to have public input for updated ordinances.

But for now, this is the law of the land.

By the way, parking at the town square was just 25 cents for 30 minutes.