SEPTA stepping up security as Philadelphia school year begins

Tens of thousands of students rely on public transportation to get them to and from school every day in Philadelphia.

In an effort to protect the city's children, SEPTA has announced they will be beefing up their security.

More than 100 transit police will be in the field during school dismissal, along with increased patrols where multiple school areas meet.

Some officers will also escort certain buses into SEPTA's largest terminals, while others will be assigned to trains.

SEPTA hopes these changes will help ensure safe and orderly travel for students as they attend school this year.