Jersey Kebab reopens with community celebration months after ICE raid

The Brief Jersey Kebab has reopened since shutting down for more than a month. The family-owned restaurant shut down after its owners were detained due to an ICE raid back in February. The community showed up in numbers to support the restaurant's re-opening.



A New Jersey family-owned restaurant opened its doors Sunday for the first time since its owners were detained by immigration officials back in February.

A steady stream of customers, neighbors, and friends came to show the Emanet family they’re loved and to make sure they know they will be here with them on their continued journey.

What we know:

Jersey Kebab celebrated the end of Ramadan and the outpouring of support from the community with free food for anyone who turned out.

What they're saying:

"We just have so much love built up in our hearts, and our hearts are so full!" said Celal Emanet, owner of Jersey Kabab.

The line started forming even before the doors opened.

"I’ve eaten here a couple times, and the food is really good, and the stuff that happened was pretty terrible, so I just wanted to come to show my support," said Kenny Wagner from Collingswood.

"I think it’s great just to support a local family and be there for them, and I think that’s just what the town is about and everything," said Gayle Wexler from Mount Laurel, N.J.

So many have come out for the Emanet family during their time of need, and now the family wants to show their gratitude.

"I feel very happy, you know, and I cannot imagine people coming because I see their faces and they are very happy to come back!" Celal Emanet said.

On February 25, ICE agents arrested Celal and his wife Emine because of their immigration status, and the community rallied behind them.

"And they, you know, share our problems, and we thank everybody for doing this because they think they are family," Celal Emanet added.

"This is a small thank you, you know? I want too much, too much thank you. This is a small business, but our heart is too big, you know?" Emine Emanet said with a laugh.

The food is free, but people still want to donate for the family’s legal fees as their case winds its way through the legal system.

"You see it, the love just comes back. It’s not something that we’re not used to, so…like this…you really are like my family!" said Muhammed Emanet.

"I’m so happy, it’s amazing!" Emine Emanet exclaimed.

"It says everybody loves them, and it should have. It’s just absolutely terrible, it’s very sad, and I mean not just because I know them but because they are the nicest people. They really are, they truly are, they would do anything for anybody," said Lynda Warner from Collingswood, N.J.

What's next:

While Sunday was all about the Emanet family saying thank you, the official reopening of the business is at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

They still have a long way to go as their case continues.