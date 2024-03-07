Expand / Collapse search

'Jersey Shore’s' Mike ‘The Situation’ welcomes baby no. 3 with wife Lauren Sorrentino, even Wawa is excited

By FOX 29 Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino attend MTVs Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City.

NEW JERSEY - The "Jersey Shore" family just got bigger after Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Luna. 

The Sorrentinos announced the exciting news in a joint-post on Instagram.

They captioned it, "Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way"

The ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ stars are also parents to 14-month-old daughter Mia Bella, and two-year-old son Romeo Reign. 

The news garnered a big response from many, including Wawa. 

The popular convenience store account commented "taking up our whole heart, congrats fam"

Back in September 2023, Wawa debuted a commercial promoting their pizza featuring Sorrentino, Dj Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino as the spokespersons. The promos had everyone yelling out ‘Wawa has pizza?!’

Many of ‘The Situation’s’ co-stars also celebrated the big news in the comments.

Dj Pauly D commented "Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!!"

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi said "Let’s go 3 club!!! So so happy for you both!!!!"

Guadagnino simply commented "Anotha one !!!!!"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga said "Congratulations!!

The Sorrentinos and the rest of the "Jersey Shore" crew continue to showcase their lives with their "Family Vacation" spin-off 14 years after their hit MTV show debuted.

Their latest show is currently airing its seventh season. 

Congratulations to the Sorrentinos on their new adorable baby girl!