Job trend 'resenteeism' has employees coasting through workdays, rather than quitting

Similar to the viral sensation "quiet quitting" — when employees get the bare minimum done on the job due to burnout and feeling they're underappreciated — the latest career trend , "resenteeism," captures workers' tendency toward low productivity because they're resentful.

They realize they have to stay at their current job because of financial obligations and responsibilities, but they're not ready to leave the position, for one reason or another.

This unproductive mentality is affecting both small businesses and large companies across the country.

FOX Business reached out to three employment experts about how this "autopilot" work trend is impacting today's workforce — as well as an individual who admits to practicing "resenteeism" himself.

What exactly is ‘resenteeism’?

Jennifer Libby, a district manager with Insperity in Kansas City, Missouri, said resenteeism describes employees who remain in roles they find unsatisfying, either because they don't believe they can find a better opportunity or because they've tried and failed to find a job they want.

"Over time, they begin to resent their employer because they feel trapped in a job they do not want," noted Libby.

What's caused this disengagement among workers who go on "autopilot" at work?

Lack of advancement opportunities, a toxic corporate culture, an excessive workload and feelings of burnout can all contribute to resenteeism, Libby said.

"If employees want to try to escape these factors by searching for a new job but cannot find one, they may experience resenteeism," she said.

"Their resentment can build up over time if they cannot find another position while their work environment fails to improve."

Dominic, 46, a senior manager at a furniture company in Georgia, said his day-to-day routine has become one of regret and resentment due to a lack of engagement at work. He said he's also given more work to do without financial reward (for privacy reasons, he asked to omit his last name).

"People think supply-chain issues have slowed down the demand for furniture, but the truth is more people are outfitting their homes because it’s just too costly to move," he said.

Dominic handles inventory for the company. Between doing paperwork, managing logistical issues and handling daily employee squabbles and scheduling, he said he's unhappy in his position.

The married father aspires to switch jobs, but with two children , he said he can’t act irresponsibly.

"My wife works part-time as a nurse and our fixed expenses are there," he said.

"I have learned to accept the fact I have to make the best of a somewhat bad situation, as many Americans [are doing] now," he said. " Prices are rising , companies are stretched and our choices are not ours to make anymore."

He told FOX Business he's looked for other jobs but either those jobs are not close to home or he’d be taking a dip in salary.

"Although I don’t really like my job, I am 15 minutes from home."

"There’s also a quality of life to consider," Dominic said. "Although I don’t really like my job, I am 15 minutes from home … I can see my boys’ games and spend Sundays as a family together at church and watching sports."

He added, "So for the time being, I will stick with my job and make it work even though my work ethic isn’t what it should be."

What are the signs of resenteeism?

The signs include a lack of passion, decreased engagement and reduced performance, said Libby with Insperity.

"When employees stop striving for advancement opportunities , that can also be a sign that resenteeism has prevented them from seeing a future at their organization," she said.

Some experts have a more pragmatic approach to resenteeism and the workforce.

Those who feel resentful "perform to minimally acceptable standards, just as most in the work force do," said James R. Bailey, Hochberg Professor of Leadership at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"They look apathetic and indifferent and irritable and unpredictable — passive-aggressive. All poor performers behave this way," he said.

What else is there to know about the trend?

A March 2024 Pulse Survey released by Owl Labs revealed a disconnect between company leadership and employees that is plaguing many workplaces.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs in Boston, told FOX Business that ever since the pandemic spurred a movement toward hybrid and flexible work, there's been tension surrounding some companies’ policies when those policies are unclear or are perceived as unequal.

Owl Labs found that employees can have negative reactions, including:

Feeling like they’re being taken advantage of, yet others with more flexibility aren’t working as hard – 17%

Feeling resentful of people with more flexibility – 15%

Feeling resentful of employers for allowing it – 13%

Feeling excluded – 11%

Feeling inadequate, as if they’re not good enough to have the same flexibility privileges – 9%

Feeling envious of others – 8%

"Amid these disjointed workplaces, workers can start to slowly disengage, sometimes without even realizing it," Weishaupt said.

"Internal resentment can lead to an unhappy workplace culture that can eventually affect productivity."

He also said that while employee burnout or going on "autopilot" can be common, it can be remedied by listening to what employees actually want — whether that’s flexible work schedules, flexible work locations, or core hours.

How can employees move past resenteeism?

Employees should have an open and honest conversation with their manager about the factors leading to this situation, said Libby with Insperity.

"These conversations can feel intimidating, but without being transparent about their concerns, employees may not see the changes they want," she said.

For example, if employees are lacking in advancement or development opportunities, they should ask their manager to create a timeline and set metrics for a promotion — or connect them with resources to develop new skills, she also noted.

How can companies address the trend?

Prevention is the best strategy to combat resenteeism, experts said.

"Create a corporate culture that promotes engagement and offer advancement opportunities to employees," said Libby.

Bailey with George Washington University said clear messaging is also a good move.

"Inform those employees that are required to show daily why they are so required," he said.

In addition, he also believes that a supportive culture can bridge the gap between employees and employers.

"It’s just the hard work of building an organizational culture that makes people work because they want to — community, shared purpose and the like," Bailey told FOX Business.

