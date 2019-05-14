Joel Embiid now owns trademark for 'The Process'

Joel Embiid is now the owner of the trademark for the phrase "The Process." The Philadelphia 76ers center has been largely associated with the popular term.

On Tuesday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued Embiid the trademark specifically for apparel such as "shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, hats, flip flops."

Documentation shows that Embiid first applied for the trademark through his agency in October 2016.

Other records indicate that the 76ers' star has applied for the trademark to cover things such as promoting and sponsoring basketball tournaments, camps and games. It also hopes to extend to various toys, styles of bags, jewelry,

It is unclear if those applications have been approved at this time. Those other applications appear to be pending.