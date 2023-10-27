John McNesby resigns after more than 15 years as FOP Lodge #5 President

article

John McNesby, the leader of Philadelphia's police union, handed in his resignation and will transition to another position at the state level.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced Friday that McNesby's last day as president will be Nov. 10.

They hope to elect McNesby's successor during a board meeting next week, according to a press release distributed Friday afternoon.

FOP Lodge #5 said McNesby will transition from his leadership role and take a new position with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

McNesby has been FOP Lodge #5 president since 2007, and began his tenure with the Philadelphia Police Department in 1989.