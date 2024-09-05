Driver accused of killing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau has detention hearing moved

Sean Higgins, a suspected drunk driver who hit and killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew while they were biking in New Jersey, had his detention hearing pushed back to next Friday.

Judge Michael J. Silvanio explained that he met with Higgins' lawyers and prosecutors, and both sides agreed to move the detention hearing to Sept. 13 in order to file "exhibits and potential legal briefs" related to the case. The state, according to Judge Silvanio, used its three-day adornment request and Higgins' attorney used three of their five adornment request days.

Higgins, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, sat quietly in a Salem County jail booth as the minutes-long meeting unfolded. Judge Silvanio gave both the defense and prosecution until next Wednesday to provide additional documents.

The 43-year-old Salem County resident faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, in the crash that happened Thursday night on a rural stretch of road in Oldmans Township. Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were killed hours before they were supposed to serve as groomsmen in their sister's wedding.

Investigators believe Higgins fatally struck the brothers when he tried to pass two slower-moving vehicles around 8 p.m. Higgins, authorities say, used the left lane to get around a sedan, and struck Johnny and Matthew when he tried to pass an SUV on the right as it moved over to safely pass the brothers.

Higgins told a responding officer he had five or six beers prior to the crash and admitted to consuming alcohol while driving, according to the criminal complaint. He failed a field sobriety test, the complaint said, though his blood-alcohol level was not immediately available.

A court spokesperson said Higgins at his first appearance Friday was represented by a public defender but indicated he planned to hire his own attorney. Public defenders in New Jersey do not comment on cases.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," played 10 full seasons in the league and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames, a tenure that included becoming one of the sport’s top players and a fan favorite across North America.

Matthew, who played with Johnny at Gloucester Catholic High School and Boston College, last played minor league hockey for the Worcester Railers in 2022. His career also included a stop with the Reading Royals in 2020.

Heartbreaking social media posts from the Gaudreau family have since hit social media, including an Instagram post from Johnny Gaudreau's wife in which she wrote "I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife."

A joint funeral service will be held on Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report