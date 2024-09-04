Joint funeral for Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau to be held Monday at Delaware County church

Funeral services for two beloved brothers from New Jersey will be held in Pennsylvania after a devastating crash claimed their lives and shook a sports community to its core.

Family and friends of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will gather alongside their hometown and hockey communities on Monday to pay their respects at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, according to a letter the church pastor sent to parents in the area.

In the letter, Pastor Eric Baneker announced school will be closed that day in anticipation of large crowds.

Pastor Baneker says services will be held at the Delaware County church at the families’ request.

On Wednesday night, the pastor told FOX 29 he anticipates the funeral will be livestreamed.

Check back for more details on the services.

Johnny and Matthew were both struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes on the eve of their sister’s wedding in New Jersey.

Johnny, known as "Johnny hockey," was a 31-year-old veteran NHL player. Matthew was 29 years old, and had also played some professional hockey and coached the West Chester Wolves.

Tributes have continued to pour in since their passing, from growing memorials to raising more than $560,000 for Matthew’s widow who is expecting their first child.

Several family members, including the brothers’ father, sister and widows, have spoken out with heartbreaking tributes before their final farewell.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sean Higgins, the man accused of killing the brothers while under the influence, has been charged as new details emerged in the days following the deadly crash.

It was revealed that Higgins is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard. He also worked for a rehab facility called 'Gaudenzia."

Higgins will appear in court Thursday for a hearing.