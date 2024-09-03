Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's uncle embraces support amid nephews' ‘final farewell’

Jim Gaudreau, the uncle of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau has a message for those who have sent their love and support to the Gaudreau family after his two nephews died in a collision last week.

The community continues to mourn the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and their uncle Jim posted a lengthy message to Facebook showing gratitude for the amount of support the family has received.

The Facebook post reads:

"As we embark on the journey of laying John and Matty to rest, we are greatly comforted by all those who have visited these growing memorials and who have left messages of love, prayers, thoughts of kindness as well as jerseys, skates, sticks, pucks, flowers, candles and so many other tokens of remembrance. We are consoled by the memorials on each of your doorsteps, in your yards and on your cars. We have heard and seen the countless moments of silence and heartfelt messages by so many professional athletes, organizations and other athletic leagues, by every single person in private, along with the extremely heartfelt messages from broadcasts, media and each and every single one of you along with the random acts of kindness and compassion by complete strangers. The endless stream of food, flowers, friends and family on our doorstep. And, by all the acts of kindness and compassion that we aren't even aware of."

The uncle then comments on the strength the family has during this difficult time saying they are ‘Gaudreau Strong!’

"We have been brought to our knees, but in that process we have witnessed and are reminded that we have been blessed with everything everyone has done for us through the lives John and Matty lived. We are gaining strength and WE WILL stand up once again. We are Gaudreau Strong! We hear you, we see you, we thank you, we are ever so grateful and we are humbled by all of it. We are blessed by each and everyone of you and your acts of caring, kindness and compassion. You are our family! We are Gaudreau Strong!," the post continued.

Jim then ends the message with a note about his nephews and a special request to fans and loved ones.

"As we commence this final farewell we are lifted up by the kind, caring and genuine examples as humans that John and Matty were to this world and which are being showered upon us through each of you in every single act of remembrance and kindness. Continue to pray for us. John and Matty......Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands." concluded the post.

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 10: Brothers Johnny Gaudreau #13 and Matthew Gaudreau #21 of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies to win their fifth Beanpot Championship in a row in NCAA hockey action

On Labor Day, Katie Gaudreau, the sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau spoke out for the first time since her brothers’ tragic deaths.

Katie, who was set to get married the day after their passing, shared a tribute to Instagram Monday.

A memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continues to grow at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township, including a sea of hockey sticks, flowers, purple Gatorade and skittles.

Staff say the Gaudreau parents stopped by for several hours on Sunday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Matthew's widow, Madeline, in advance of the birth of the couple's first child, who they named Tripp.