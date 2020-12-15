'Joyous hearts': Paying it forward in Burlington County as one man pays tab for many

In Burlington County, one man is doing his part to help out during the pandemic. When others shop small and local businesses, they may find their tab has been paid for, in full, no questions asked.

“All you need to do is stop in or call ahead and order what you want at Ralph’s Market and it’s on me,” stated Sam Lepore.

That’s exactly what happened at Ralph’s Market on Main Street in Moorestown last week.

“A lot of people came in and said ‘Is this for real?’ That was neat. It was a fun day. It was a lot of fun,” commented Ralph’s Market owner Jamie Boren.

For real – the real estate agent from Burlington County picked up the tab for the day at a local deli and market in his hometown, no questions. He says his business has, fortunately, thrived while a lot of others haven’t.

“It helps not only Ralph’s with some people are really struggling right now. Some got laid off, some single moms struggling at this time. Christmas is coming and people are trying to make ends meet,” Sam Lepore explained his gesture.

Earlier in the year, Sam opened a Starbucks gift card for a weekend, for anyone who wanted a cup of coffee. This time, he went bigger. After Sam’s Facebook post, Ralph’s Market was jammed. Sam’s bill? About $3,000.

“Some got a cup of coffee, some got their Christmas dinner. It was fantastic. There was so much gratitude and joyous hearts,” Boren reflected.

“Just doing something like this can just make people’s day. It has a snowball, a domino of goodwill,” Sean McGrath added.

“It was a great day. It felt good, I got to tell you that,” Lepore remarked.

