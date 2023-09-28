Judge in Irizarry case previously hired lawyer who now works for law firm that represented ex-officer

A Philadelphia judge whose controversial ruling to dismiss charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry is now facing questions after it was discovered that a lawyer who represented her in a divorce proceeding now works for the law firm that defended Dial.

Municipal Court Judge Wendy Pew on Tuesday ruled to drop murder, manslaughter and assault charges against Dial in the deadly Aug. 22 shooting of Irizarry during a traffic stop in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Dial, 27, was being defended by lawyers Brian McMonagle and Fortunato Perri from McMonagle, Perri Law Firm.

Days after the controversial ruling, it was discovered through court records that Pew hired prominent attorney Walter McHugh - who is now with McMonagle, Perri Law Firm - to represent her during a 2013 divorce proceeding.

Pew did not return calls when FOX 29's Jeff Cole reached out to see if she considered stepping away from the Irizarry case due to her past connection to McHugh, who now works for the law firm that represented former officer Dial. McHugh declined to comment, adding "I'm not talking about that right now, brother."

The Pennsylvania Code of Judicial Conduct dictates that judges should act in a way that garners public confidence in their "independence, fairness, impartiality, integrity and competence."

The District Attorney's Office, meanwhile, has appealed Judge Pew's ruling on Dial and declined to comment on her connection to McHugh.