Juvenile critically injured in pedestrian, motor vehicle crash

A juvenile has been hospitalized after an accident late Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the area of Sicklerville Road between King's Road and Jarvis Road for a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle crash at approximately 8:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a victim who appeared to have severe injuries. The juvenile was treated on the scene by fire and EMS before being taken to Cooper Trauma.

The victim is currently being evaluated by medical professionals and is listed in critical condition.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The Gloucester Township Serious Crash Investigation Team was called and are investigating the crash.

If anyone witnessed this crash please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

