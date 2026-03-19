Juveniles sought for wreaking havoc in Bensalem neighborhood: police

The Brief Bensalem Police are looking for help identifying teenagers causing disturbances near Kasmir Avenue and Alvin Avenue. The group is accused of leaving trash, banging on doors, and damaging a garage door. These problems have been happening since December 2025.



Bensalem Police are asking for the community's help to identify a group of teenagers they say have been repeatedly causing trouble in the area of Kasmir Avenue and Alvin Avenue.

Police seek help after repeated disturbances in neighborhood

What we know:

According to police, the teenagers have left trash on properties, banged loudly on doors, and recently kicked in a garage door, causing damage.

Officers say these disturbances have been ongoing for several months, from December 2025 through March 2026.

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Police are urging anyone who recognizes the teenagers in the released images or has information about the incidents to contact them.

Neighbors have reported frustration as the disturbances have continued for months, with property damage now added to the list of concerns.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of the teenagers, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made.