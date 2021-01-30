Expand / Collapse search
K-9 shot during police chase gets hero's salute as he leaves hospital

By Storyful
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

K-9 recovering after getting shot during police chase

A Thurston County Sheriff’s dog that was shot multiple times during a police chase returned home on Monday, January 18.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - A Thurston County Sheriff’s dog that was shot multiple times during a police chase returned home last week.

K-9 officer Arlo was shot twice in a police pursuit near Grand Mound in Olympia, Washington, last week.

MORE NEWS: Polk County deputies encounter massive alligator near school in Lakeland

The police dog underwent multiple surgeries over the weekend at Oregon State University’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine to remove a bullet near his spine.

Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Arlo leaving OSU with the help of his fellow officers and enjoying the car ride home. He is seen receiving a hero’s welcome upon his return.

MORE NEWS: Puppy with spina bifida looking for home after being stood up by potential adopter

In an update, the sheriff's office says Arlo continues to improve every day. 

"He’s at home resting and getting lots of attention from Deputy Turpin and his family. We appreciate all of the support which has been overwhelming and he is receiving thousands of gifts and treats from people."

Arlo’s handler, Deputy Tyler Turpin, posts regular updates about Arlo on TikTok, amassing over one million followers.

Since the incident, the public has raised more than $70,000 to help with Arlo’s care.