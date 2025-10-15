Kada Scott: Arrest made in disappearance of 23-year-old Philadelphia woman as search continues

The Brief Police will announce a ‘significant development’ in the search for 23-year-old Kada Scott. Kada was last seen the night of Oct. 3 shortly after she arrived at her job at a Chestnut Hill senior living facility. Homicide detectives most recently joined the search.



An arrest has been made in the disappearance of 23-year-old Philadelphia woman Kada Scott, authorities announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Keon King, 21, was charged with kidnapping and more after police say Kada was in communication with him just before she disappeared on Oct. 4.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said King was previously arrested for kidnapping another female acquaintance earlier this year.

That case was eventually dismissed after the witness failed to appear in court twice, but prosecutors are now re-filing charges.

Investigators reiterated that the search for Kada is ongoing.

"We are still treating this as if Ms. Scott is still alive and that's why we want the public's help in locating every piece of this," First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

They shared a photo of a gold 1999 Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage they believe King ditched prior to his arrest.

What they're saying:

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski revealed more information about King's previous kidnapping arrest.

She shared that King was accused of kidnapping a woman in front of her home and threw her into his car where he assaulted her before letting the victim go.

That case was dismissed after Toczylowski said the victim failed to appear for a court appearance two different times. Those charges are now being re-filed.

The backstory:

Kada Scott was last seen on Oct. 4 after showing up to work an overnight shift at a senior living facility in Chestnut Hill.

Her keys, phone and other belongings were not found when police searched her vehicle that was left in the parking lot.

Police leads have prompted investigators to search areas around the city, including the expansive 55-acre Awbury Arboretum.

Investigators have not speculated on Kada's whereabouts, but they revealed this week that homicide investigators have joined the search.

What you can do:

Kada's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to raise "awareness, support search efforts, and ensure that no lead goes unheard."

The GoFundMe has raised over $4k as of this writing. You can donate here.