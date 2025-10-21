Kada Scott: Vigil held after DNA confirms body found over the weekend

The Brief State Rep. Andre Carroll organized the vigil at Ada Lewis Middle School on behalf of the family. Kada’s aunt thanked the community for its prayers and for searching for her niece. A balloon release is planned at the same location at 6 p.m. Tuesday. People are asked to bring white balloons.



What we know:

Investigators say the missing persons case is now a death investigation.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner said DNA results confirmed that Kada's body was found over the weekend buried behind the vacant school.

21-year-old Keon King is the suspect who is charged with her kidnapping and is now facing new criminal charges, including arson.

What they're saying:

People packed the front of Ada Lewis Middle School this evening.

"Also, God that we can trust that you in fact are moving in ways that we can't even see," the crowd prayed. Many are leaning on their faith to help cope with the loss of 23-year-old Kada Scott.

"Great is thy faithfulness," they sang.

"Even though this is the worst thing that we could have possibly hoped for, we were able to get our baby back. So that is what we are most grateful for," said Kada’s aunt, Donna, who did not want to use her last name.

She spoke on behalf of the family.

"I just want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, for being a community and for holding us up," she said. Donna remembers her niece’s infectious smile and kindness.

"She was kind, she was shy, she was charismatic, she was life," said Donna who is also a member of PAAN, the Philadelphia Anti-Violence Anti-Drug Network.

She was surrounded by her PAAN family as she spoke.

"Remember what she lived for. That is it. Just remember who she is," said Donna.

State Rep. Andre Carroll organized the vigil.

"You guys are the reason why the world now knows Kada Scott," he told those gathered.

He recalls meeting Kada over the summer when she was competing for Miss USA and says she was excited to do so much.

"My office had been working with her, my chief of staff and Kada had texted over the summertime to try to land her an internship in government," said State Rep. Carroll.

Community groups like Men Who Care of Germantown say they came tonight to support the family, which is now asking for privacy.

"Let them grieve and let the community step up and be a support to them whatever they might need," said Joe Budden, the co-founder.

What you can do:

Kada's family has started a GoFundMe campaign.