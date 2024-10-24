Kamala Harris stopped by Philly's Famous 4th Street Deli - and this is what she ordered

Kamala Harris was back in battleground Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and this time she made a campaign stop at a legendary Philly shop.

The Famous 4th Street Deli in Queen Village hosted the presidential candidate on her way to Delware County for a CNN Town Hall.

Mayor Cherelle Parker joined Harris as she met with "super volunteers" at the packed deli, which is known for being a popular stop for political candidates.

So, what did the vice president order? Pastrami on rye and a slice of German chocolate cake in a pre-ordered to-go bag.