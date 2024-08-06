Kamala Harris, Tim Walz hold rally in Philadelphia: How to watch

Hours after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for president, the pair will hold a rally in Philadelphia.

The rally is the first of several events the Harris campaign has scheduled in battleground states. On Wednesday, they'll head to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for a campaign rally. The Philadelphia rally will be the first time Walz speaks publicly after being named to the Harris ticket.

How to watch the Philadelphia rally

Harris and Walz are expected to speak around 5:30 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning on and FOX29.com at 5 p.m. You can watch live in the player above and on FOX 29's YouTube channel.

The rally will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia - a venue that holds about 10,000 people and is the largest indoor public assembly venue north of City Hall in Philadelphia at 340,000 sq. ft.

Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Harris announced Walz as her running mate Tuesday morning. In a statement, she said, "I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Gov. Tim Walz to be my running mate. One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It's personal. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his own. We are going to build a great partnership. We start out as underdogs but I believe together, we can win this election."

Walz stated on X, "It is the honor of a lifetime to join Kamala Harris in this campaign. I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us."