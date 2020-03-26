Keeping safe while reporting the news amid COVID-19 pandemic

The way we bring you the news is a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic while FOX 29's commitment to give our viewers the most accurate and up-to-date information remains the same.

Before hitting the streets, FOX 29 photographers are sanitizing live trucks to protect themselves so they can bring you the news safely. Inside our Old City newsroom, only a skeleton crew remains. Desks are empty, many writers, editors, and producers are working remotely.

“Two computers, a laptop, and a desktop. I’ve got my headphones and everything I need to produce the newscast. And of course, the kid playing legos in the corner," FOX 29 senior producer Aaron Inver said.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

FOX 29 anchor Shaina Humphries has the setup in her living room.

"Here we are in my living room. We’ve got lights set up, camera, sort of a teleprompter Jenga tower, floor director, and the anchor chair. We are going figure this out and make it work," she explained.

In the field, reporters and photographers are also changing things up. Press conferences are now being held at a distance and reporters are using microphone boom poles. In addition, countless interviews are being done through webcam. Reporters and photographers do not share cars anymore. Reporters file scripts in separate vehicles.

As we take care of our families, we'll take care of the news, so you can stay home helping flattening that curve.

