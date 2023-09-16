Ken Paxton acquitted on all articles of impeachment by Texas Senate

The Texas Senate has acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all impeachment articles.

Closing arguments were made Friday morning.

State senators started deliberations on whether the attorney general will be permanently removed from office, or if he can return from his suspension.

21 votes were needed to hold up one or more of the impeachment articles.

The trial came to an end after about two weeks of testimony; it wrapped with fiery closing arguments from house prosecutors and Paxton's defense team.

Reactions to the verdict

Lawmakers and organizations have been reacting to the Senate's verdict on Paxton since the vote on Saturday.

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Paxton himself released the following statement following his acquittal:

"Today, the truth prevailed. The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors. I’ve said many times: Seek the truth! And that is what was accomplished.

"I thank the 4.2 million Texans who voted for me last year. I will always be grateful for your support, and I will continue to honor your vote by defending the rule of law and our constitutional rights. I’m also grateful for the state senators who followed the law and refused to overturn an election. I also thank my legal team for exposing the absurdity of these false allegations.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my amazing wife Angela, who I love dearly. She is a brave woman of deep faith, unquestionable integrity, and the light of our entire family.

"The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House.

"The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt.

"Now that this shameful process is over, my work to defend our constitutional rights will resume.

"Thank you to everyone who has stood with us during this time.

"Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged. We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said a statement to the Senate chamber following the decision to acquit Paxton on 16 articles of impeachment. In the statement, the lieutenant governor thanked those who worked on the trial, including the Rules Committee and the Senators, but also criticized the process of the trial, particularly the speediness of the initial House vote on the articles of impeachment.

"I have been unusually quiet since the Texas House of Representatives sent the Senate articles of impeachment against the attorney general on very short notice in the final hours of the regular legislative session," he said in part.

"An impeachment should never happen again in the House like it happened this year," he concluded.

Speaker Dade Phelan

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan issued a statement following the verdict, criticizing the Senate's decision to acquit Paxton of all charges and criticizing Lt. Gov. Patrick's statement immediately following the end of the trial.

"It is extremely unfortunate that after hearing and evaluating this evidence, the Texas Senate chose not to remove (Paxton) from office," Phelan said. "Moreover, I find it deeply concerning that after weeks of claiming he would preside over this trial in an impartial and honest manner, Lt. Gov. Patrick would conclude by confessing his bias and placing his contempt for the people's House on full display."

Texans For Lawsuit Reform

Texans For Lawsuit Reform, a bipartisan non-profit that "keep(s) abusive lawsuits from killing jobs and slowing down…economic growth," per its website, released the following statement after the Paxton decision:

"We commend the Texas Legislature for conducting its business on the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton responsibly, openly and according to our constitutional provisions and precedents, after serious questions about Paxton’s actions were raised by his senior staff. This is a confirmation of how Texans resolve even the most divisive issues in a peaceful and deliberate manner."

Closing arguments on day 9 of the trial

Attorney general Ken Paxton returned to the Texas Senate Chamber Friday after only attending day one of his trial.

As Paxton sat with his legal team, state representative Andrew Murr, the lead house manager in the impeachment prosecution, summed up the nearly two weeks of testimony.

"The Constitution charges us with policing our own," Murr said. "If we don't keep public officials from abusing the capacity of their offices, then, frankly, no one can."

AG Paxton has been suspended since he was impeached by the House on 20 articles of impeachment.

The 16 taken up by the Senate involve claims of abuse of office, conspiracy and bribery.

The case stems from a whistleblower complaint by several former staff members.

They accused Paxton of providing improper assistance to Nate Paul, a political donor who recently was indicted for a multimillion dollar bank fraud scheme.

"The travesty is that Mr. Paxton's desire to deliver results for Nate Paul eventually tore the office apart," Murr said during closing arguments. "It metastasized and overwhelmed the office. When it came to Nate Paul, Ken Paxton abandoned and betrayed his trusted and knowledgeable staff, his conservative principles and his commitment to family values, the law and his oath of office. He repeatedly demanded that his top deputies act as Nate Paul's personal lawyers and not the state's lawyers. He gave the keys to the office."

Defense attorneys responded to the allegations with a fiery denouncement by attorney Tony Buzbee.

"There is shame here," Buzbee said. "And the shame sits right there that they would bring this case in this chamber with no evidence."

Defense attorneys admit Paxton helped a friend, but only because Paxton suspected wrongdoing by federal and state authorities investigating Nate Paul.

Buzbee called the accusations a joke based on assumptions.

"You heard in the media that the evidence is ten times worse than the public knows, but what a farce that was," Buzbee said. "What we have seen instead is a bunch of supposition: mights, maybes, could have beens. That's what we've seen in this trial."