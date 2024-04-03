Mayor Cherelle Parker signs 3 public safety bills after declaring public safety emergency in Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to sign three public safety bills Wednesday in order to improve the quality of life for Philadelphians.

Mayor Parker is set to join City Councilmembers at a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at 3 p.m.

All three bills are designed to combat nuisances and improve the quality of life for Philadelphia residents in neighborhoods across the city.

Back in January, on her first official day as mayor, Parker declared a public safety emergency in Philadelphia.

Related article

On her first day, she also signed the following three executive orders into action:

• Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia, and directing the Police Commissioner and Managing Director’s Office to develop comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.

• Making local government more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents. Mayor Parker seeks a government that citizens can "see, touch, and feel."

• Expanding economic opportunity for residents of Philadelphia by removing barriers to city employment, including removing requirements for a college degree as a prerequisite for employment.