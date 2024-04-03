Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Cherelle Parker signs 3 public safety bills after declaring public safety emergency in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 3, 2024 2:26pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle Parker signs 3 public safety bills

Mayor Cherelle Parker has signed three new bills into laws focusing on improving the quality of life for Philadelphia residents months after she declared a public safety emergency in the city.

PHILADELPHIA - Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to sign three public safety bills Wednesday in order to improve the quality of life for Philadelphians. 

Mayor Parker is set to join City Councilmembers at a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at 3 p.m. 

All three bills are designed to combat nuisances and improve the quality of life for Philadelphia residents in neighborhoods across the city.

Back in January, on her first official day as mayor, Parker declared a public safety emergency in Philadelphia. 

Related

Mayor Cherelle Parker declares public safety emergency in Philadelphia, signs 3 executive orders on 1st day
article

Mayor Cherelle Parker declares public safety emergency in Philadelphia, signs 3 executive orders on 1st day

In her first day as Mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker signs three executive orders to tackle city issues including one declaring a public safety emergency.

On her first day, she also signed the following three executive orders into action:

• Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia, and directing the Police Commissioner and Managing Director’s Office to develop comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city. 

• Making local government more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents. Mayor Parker seeks a government that citizens can "see, touch, and feel." 

• Expanding economic opportunity for residents of Philadelphia by removing barriers to city employment, including removing requirements for a college degree as a prerequisite for employment.