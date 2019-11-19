Kentucky man marries daughter after helping murder her boyfriend, police say

A Kentucky man and his two adult daughters are facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of a Minnesota man who had been dating one of the daughters.

New details have emerged in the case that reveal the father and one of his daughters were allegedly in an incestuous relationship and were married about a month after the murder, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports.

Larry Paul McClure, 55, of Pendelton, Ky., and his two daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, and Anna Marie Choudhry, 32, are all charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 38-year-old John McGuire of Owatonna, Minn.

McClure confessed in a letter to state investigators that he and his daughters plotted and carried out the murder of McGuire, who was dating Amanda, the Buefield Daily Telegraph reported.

In his letter, he detailed the roles that he and his daughters each allegedly played in the murder and said that it was Amanda’s idea, adding, “I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead.”

McGuire’s body was discovered by police on Sept. 24 after a disclosure from Larry McClure led them to a grave at a Skygusty, W.V., residence.

Larry McClure, a registered sex offender, told authorities where to find the remains after he was arrested on a registry offense, according to the report.

Advertisement

West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler, who is the lead investigator on the case, testified in court that the trio used a bottle of wine to hit McGuire in the head, then tied him up and injected him with two vials of methamphetamine before eventually strangling him, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Saddler filed a criminal complaint stating that Larry McClure, Amanada Naylor McClure and Anna Choudhary committed “the willful, deliberate and premeditated homicide of Larry McClure,” and that the three did “willfully concealed the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence... in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.”

At the end of his confession letter, which has been received by McDowell County court authorities, Larry McClure wrote in large, all-capital lettering, “GUILTY/NO CONTEST,” according to the report.

On the last page of the confession letter, before signing his name, McClure wrote, “I just want it to be over. NO TRIAL. NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL.”

Trooper Saddler told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the case remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.