Philly native Kevin Hart to roast Tom Brady in live Netflix special

Kevin Hart is about to do something most Eagles fans dream of - roasting Tom Brady!

The Philadelphia native will host "The Greatest Roast of All Time," which will air live on Netflix at 8 p.m. May 5.

The NFL GOAT will be brutally roasted by Hart, along with several other comedians.

"No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule," the trailer reads as Tom Brady responds, "No f------ problem."

And while this may be Netflix's first live-roast, it won't be Brady's first time being roasted by a Philadelphia icon.

The star quarterback lost when he went head-to-head with Nick Foles as the Eagles claimed their 2018 Super Bowl victory.

Wonder if that piece of Eagles history will make Hart's roast?