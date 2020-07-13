Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday by giving away free glazed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 83rd birthday by giving away free doughnuts.

On July 17, customers can get a free box of a dozen glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen, including treats such as the chocolate iced glazed, cake batter or glazed blueberry cake.

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme said it is also extending its “Hot Light” hours. The company lights a sign when a batch comes fresh out of the oven, typically early in the morning. But for its birthday, Krispy Kreme said it will run the Hot Light “day and night” to ensure a warm, gooey doughnut for customers throughout the day.

“After 83 years, we’re still hot … and fresh … and delicious,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “This year we’re giving away a FREE Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen, and running the Hot Light day and night because we sure need something sweet to happen in 2020.”

Customers can get a free box of a dozen glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen on July 17, 2020. (Photo credit: Provided)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers can score their free dozen via takeout in the lobby, through the drive‑thru or by ordering online or through the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up. Some Krispy Kreme shops are also open for dine-in, but varies by location.

Krispy Kreme also began offering delivery within 10 miles of shops, but said the free dozen doughnuts are not available for delivery.

In May, Krispy Kreme offered a free “2020 Graduate Dozen” of their doughnuts to graduating high school and college seniors at participating locations.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.