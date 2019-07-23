Krispy Kreme looks to ice cream for future of its doughnut shops

article

(FOX BUSINESS) - Krispy Kreme is getting into the ice cream business.

The doughnut and coffee seller announced on Monday its plans for a “comprehensive shop redesign” at some of its restaurants for the first time in more than a decade.

The plans call for Krispy Kreme shops, including existing and 45 new locations, to begin selling “doughnut-infused ice cream” via milkshakes and sandwiches. Shake flavors will include vanilla glazed, double chocolate, salty caramel, classic strawberry and Oreo cookies & Kreme. The ice cream sandwich flavors will include vanilla sprinkled, triple chocolate, cookies & Kreme, vanilla chip, chocolatey caramel coconut and vanilla fruity crunch.

Krispy Kreme said it also plans to offer “customized doughnuts” with guests choosing from five glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors. The custom doughnuts will be available in a three- or six-pack.

The first revamped shop is scheduled to open Tuesday in Concord, North Carolina. The company said its design offers a “stylistic wink” to Krispy Kreme's heritage.

“This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers,” said Krispy Kreme’s North America president, Andy Skehan. “From our time-tested process of producing the world’s most loved doughnuts to our new original glazed doughnut-infused ice cream, we’re very excited for what the future holds.”

The company is also planning to offer online ordering, in-shop self-service pickup, dedicated parking for mobile order pickup and expanded drive-thrus with two lanes, according to its announcement.

Krispy Kreme operates nearly 1,400 shops in 33 countries. The company said it plans to remodel its current shops, too.

A new flagship Krispy Kreme store is scheduled to open in Times Square in 2020. The company recently announced plans for the 4,500-square-foot shop, which it expects will serve more guests each year than any of its other locations.

