Krispy Kreme releases new Reese’s Lovers peanut butter-filled doughnuts

Peanut butter lovers, doughnut lovers and chocolate lovers, unite! Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are joining forces for a sweet treat.

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is offering two new doughnuts for chocolate lovers and peanut butter lovers alike. There is the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut, which is a chocolate-dipped chocolate doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme.

The other doughnut is the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut that is a chocolate doughnut dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme.

The new doughnuts are offered by the dozen or individually. There is also a limited-run of a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Krispy Kreme is asking fans to share their love for the chocolate and peanut butter sensations by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme and @reeses.

