Krispy Kreme to open 24-hour Times Square flagship store featuring ‘glaze waterfall’ in 2020

Krispy Kreme will open a Times Square Flagship store in early 2020, featuring a “glaze waterfall” and the world's largest hot light, the company announced Monday in a release.

“In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts – and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

The 4,500-square-foot shop will serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world, the company said. The sweet treat company is known for its signature Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The flagship store will showcase the end-to-end doughnut making process, which includes the glaze waterfall. Guests can sit in the world's largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box with stadium-style seating, which will offer a view of the doughnut theater across the shop, the release said.

The world's largest hot light will be displayed at the 24-hour flagship, while “immersive and interactive digital activations” will provide guests both group and individual experiences, according to the release.

The store will offer an exterior walk-up window where guests can purchase Original Glazed Doughnut dozens, pre-packed assorted dozens and coffee, the release said. There will also be an interior “grab-and-go” counter.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. and was founded in 1937. Approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. carry Krispy Kreme doughnuts, while the company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries, according to the release.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.