Kylie Kelce gives Jason hilarious advice for Eagles home opener broadcast

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  September 16, 2024 9:30am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Jason Kelce is back at the Linc for Monday Night Football! Except this time he won't be making plays on the field, he'll be giving commentary from the sidelines.

The new position will be quite an adjustment for Eagles fans, including his wife! 

Kylie says it will be "a little different" watching her husband as his former team takes on the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

She also offered the Eagles legend some sage advice for his upcoming appearance: "Maybe try not to say tits this week?

The suggestion comes after Jason forgot his suit during his debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown last week.

He had to buy a last-minute outfit, telling his fellow broadcasters, "It fits my belly now… But my tits are still struggling."

Just add it to the list of reasons Jason will forever be a Philadelphia favorite!