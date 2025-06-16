Man charged with attempted murder for double stabbing at Cherry Hill home

The Brief A double stabbing inside a Cherry Hill home is being investigated. A man and woman were both injured, with the man suffering critical injuries. A man was taken into custody, and has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.



A man and woman were stabbed inside their home in Cherry Hill this weekend by a man police say also lived there.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 100 block of Valleybrook Road early Saturday morning.

They found two 58-year-old victims, a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while the woman was treated and released.

A suspect, identified as 29-year-old Pietro Cancello, was taken into custody at the home.

What we don't know:

Police say the suspect and both victims lived at the house, but did not release details about their relationship.

A motive is still unknown.

What's next:

Cancello was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.