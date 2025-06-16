Man charged with attempted murder for double stabbing at Cherry Hill home
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A man and woman were stabbed inside their home in Cherry Hill this weekend by a man police say also lived there.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 100 block of Valleybrook Road early Saturday morning.
They found two 58-year-old victims, a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while the woman was treated and released.
A suspect, identified as 29-year-old Pietro Cancello, was taken into custody at the home.
What we don't know:
Police say the suspect and both victims lived at the house, but did not release details about their relationship.
A motive is still unknown.
What's next:
Cancello was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.