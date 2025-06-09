Pennsylvania boy calls 911 just to say 'hello' to officers he met at school

article

The Brief An excited boy made a surprising 911 call last week. He wanted to talk to some officers he had just met at school that week. It became a sweet, yet teachable moment for the boy.



If you need a heartwarming story to start off your week, this is it!

What we know:

Officers from the Exeter Township Police Department visited Lorane Elementary School to give a K9 and drone demonstration last week.

After their visit, they received a surprising 911 call.

An excited student who wanted to see the officers again called to say "Hello!"

The officers used the call as a teachable moment to explain when you should actually call 911.

"We’re always happy to connect with our youngest residents and help them learn along the way," the department said,

What they're saying:

The boy's mother commented on the department's post, praising the officers for their kindness.

"My autistic lil guy," she said. "We are trying to teach him the right and wrong times for 9-1-1 and are so glad that the kind officers could help. He loves the police and fire departments so much. Thank you again Exeter Police."