Kylie Kelce stars in hilarious 'Kegs for Pregs' ad for Liquid Death: 'Drink up!'

article

The Brief Kylie Kelce is showing off her baby bump in a new campaign for Liquid Death. The hilarious ad is set in a bar with Kylie and a group of other pregnant women. Kylie announced her fourth pregnancy in November.



Liquid Death is "giving birth" to a brand-new product, and they've chosen a Philly favorite to be the face of it!

What we know:

Kylie Kelce is collaborating with Liquid Death to launch the company's first-ever, limited-edition water mini-kegs.

The pregnant mom-of-three shows off her baby bump in a hilarious campaign surrounded by other pregnant women chugging Liquid Death in a bar.

"Kegs for Pregs, your're drinking for two," plays in the background as the group cheers and dance, and Kylie shouts, "Drink up!"

The video ends with Kylie being pulled over by a police officer and showing off her Liquid Death mini-keg, which is only available online.

The backstory:

The Kelces announced their fourth pregnancy back in November with an Instragram post showing little Bennett in tears, while eldest Wyatt is seen covering her ears, with a surprised look on her face. Only the middle child, Elloitte, managed a smile.

Kylie has since teased a name for their newest baby girl, and talked all about this pregnancy on her podcast.