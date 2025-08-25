Labor Day 2025: Last-minute trips in the Philadelphia area

article

The unofficial end of summer is just days away, but the fun isn't over just yet!

Whether you're looking for a day trip, quick overnight stay or three-day weekend, here are some last-minute trips to celebrate Labor Day around the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia

If you want to keep the festivities super local, Philadelphia has plenty of events for the holiday weekend:

The Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square runs through Sunday.

The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest runs through Monday

Parks on Tap will be at Penn Treaty Park from August 27 to September 1

Zoo After Hours at the Philadelphia Zoo on Friday

The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Banks Park from August 29-31.

Labor Day parties are happening all weekend long - Visit Philadelphia has a full list.

And if you just want to get the Philly experience, take a walk around the city, grab some unique eats or join one of many tours!

Jersey Shore

Labor Day weekend may be your last chance to soak up the sun and take a stroll on the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

The options are endless! You can check out the charm in Cape May, hop on some rides in Wildwood or Ocean City, test your luck in Atlantic City or go shopping in Avalon.

Just remember to pack your patience, and prepare for some shore traffic!

Delaware beaches

If you head a little more south, you can check out what Delaware's beaches have to offer.

Rehoboth Beach is best known for families, while Dewey Beach boasts an active nightlife and Bethany Beach offers a more peaceful escape.

Pennsylvania

If you're hoping to avoid some crowds, making the drive north may be your best option.

Pennsylvania has plenty of unique experiences for families this Labor Day weekend:

Safari in the Sand at Peddler's Village ends August 31

Festival of Fountains at Longwood Gardens runs through the end of September.

The Labor Celebration at Sesame Place is taking place on August 30 and 31.

Take a ride on the New Hope Railroad

Visit Valley Forge National Historical Park

Step back in time in Gettysburg

Enjoy family fun at Hershey Park

Don't mind the drive? Then a trip to Washington D.C. or New York City could be the perfect way to end the summer!