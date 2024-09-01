Inside Labor Day weekend in Atlantic City

On a beautiful Labor Day weekend, many are out enjoying the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

"It’s great, I think everybody needs to come down the shore for Labor Day, it’s last chance, got to have fun," said Michael Bradis of Cherry Hill.

"We are having a really good time, the vibe here is great, the energy on the boardwalk especially, everybody is just packing the boardwalk," said Claire Laucella of North Jersey.

The vibe is definitely on point. Just ask Jordyn Scott from West Philly, who’s out with family.

"Honestly didn’t think it was going to be that packed down here but when I pulled up I seen all the cars down here. It’s a good vibe down here, everybody chilling, they got the music playing," said Scott.

Some even spending time on the boardwalk after winning money.

"It’s in the summer, we thought we would get away a little bit, have a little bit of fun, play a little bit of casino games," said Steve Berbes of Maryland.

"Started today golfing around, figured we would come down here, it’s Labor Day and try to win our golf money back that we lost today," said Michael Solometo of Cherry Hill.

Meanwhile, Rell Muggz and No Kizzy Jay are creating content for their social media platform by interviewing people on the boardwalk.

"I’m not going to lie this summer has been kind of light, like the last three summers it’s been lit like every summer," said Kizzy Jay a Content Creator.

A feeling that is being shared by businesses along the boardwalk.

Todd Lovitz is the owner of Pier 21 USA, a T-Shirt shop, and he says despite what appears to be a large crowd, business is slow.

"Unless it picks up tonight, it’s relatively slow so far. I mean there is people starting to walk now but it’s been kind of a slow start," said Lovitz.

The crew making pizzas at 3 Brothers Pizza Palace says it’s been tough, but they hope it will get better in the future.

"I don’t know why, but either people are going to different places or because the city is not really bringing a lot of concerts like they used to be, inflation not much money, that’s one of the reasons I guess," said Esim Hussin, the Owner of 3 Brothers Pizza Palace.

The business owners say generally business is good on Mondays, which they believe this Monday being a holiday will be even better.